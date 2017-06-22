Puppy rescue inspires Tucson business owner to help other animals

The medical staff at Pima Animal Care Center gave Zoey a clean bill of health before putting her in foster care. (Source: Pima County)

The rescue of a puppy abandoned in a pickup at a Tucson mall has inspired the truck's owner to help raise funds for Pima Animal Care Center's Medical Fund.

According to a news release from PACC, shoppers at Park Place Mall found the puppy in the bed of a truck owned by Kim Scanlan on Saturday, June 17. Investigators from the Tucson Police Department and PACC determined that someone had left the puppy named Zoey in the truck while Scanlan was inside the mall.

The incident has moved Scanlan, who owns Baja Cafe, 7002 E. Broadway Boulevard, to match all donations, up to $2,500, to the Medical Fund.

"Baja Cafe's generous donation match will help PACC save dozens of pets just like Zoey who have been left in the heat to fend for themselves," Karen Hollish of PACC said in the release.

Scanlan and her staff are avid supporters of pet rescue.

"It was so hot and she was curled up under the tool box trying to avoid the sun," Scanlan said in the release. "It was one of the saddest things I've ever seen. I knew I had to do something to help."

Zoey was immediately placed in an air-conditioned kennel and taken to PACC, where she was monitored for signs of heat exhaustion. Once she was determined to be healthy, she was placed in foster care.

PACC often takes in multiple pets a day suffering from heat exhaustion during the summer. On Tuesday, June 20, PACC received a dozen such reports.

PACC offers these tips to reduce the amount of heat-related calls:

Bring pets inside, and ensure they have access to clean water at all times.

Limit dogs' outdoor access to bathroom breaks, or early morning or late evening walks.

Test the temperature of the pavement with your hand before walking your pet on the potentially hot surface.

Never leave your pet in your vehicle in hot weather.

Immediately take pets to an emergency vet if you suspect they are suffering from heat exhaustion.

Call PACC at (520) 724-7222 if you need help caring for your pets.

To make a tax-deductible contribution to the PACC Medical Fund, go HERE, call (520) 724-5984, or send a check made out to "Pima Animal Care Center" to 4000 N. Silverbell Road, Tucson, AZ 85745.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.