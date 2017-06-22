Puppy rescue inspires Tucson business owner to help other animals

Pima Animal Care Center, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona and No Kill Pima County and several other veterinary clinics are participating in the free Microchip Marathon event.
The incident has moved the owner of Baja Cafe to match all donations, up to $2,500, to the Medical Fund.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is reminding the public that as temperatures get hotter, they may see more baby Cooper's hawks start hitting the ground.
“We are excited that Ms. Auerbach has decided to join the PACC team and make Pima County her home,” said Dr. Francisco García, assistant county administrator for health services & chief medical officer, in the news release. “She has the vision, passion, and leadership skills we need to take PACC to the next level of lifesaving and public service.”
Michael Seaburgh insists the pain from the rattlesnake bite on his hand is nothing compared to the distress he would have felt if something had happened to his dog, Max. "I knew the snake was going to bite him, so I figured I didn't want the dog to get bitten," said Seaburgh.
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.
Five people are in custody and one person is dead after being shot late Wednesday night.
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.
Nolan McCabe of St. Louis, Missouri, died after he was struck by debris washed in by high surf, according to deputies.
