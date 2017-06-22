Cochise Co. Sheriff investigating early morning homicide

Tucson police are looking for a man who robbed the Xoom Juice at 6222 E. Speedway Boulevard, near Speedway and Wilmot, on Thursday afternoon.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours on Thursday, June 22.
Surprise police have arrested a Buckeye couple believed to have stolen more than $40,000 worth of liquor from various Fry’s stores.
A suspected serial speeder is in custody after the Arizona Department of Public Safety conducted a special operation to apprehend the motorcyclist.
A new search warrant is shedding even more light on the investigation into the death of Vail teen Jayden Glomb.
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.
Five people are in custody and one person is dead after being shot late Wednesday night.
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.
Nolan McCabe of St. Louis, Missouri, died after he was struck by debris washed in by high surf, according to deputies.
