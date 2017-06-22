Cochise Co. Sheriff investigating early morning homicide

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours on Thursday, June 22.

According to a news release, the CCSO received a call around 1:14 a.m. Thursday from a woman who said her son had been shot, she told deputies she was calling from her home in the 4000 block of Sagebrush south of Sierra Vista.

CCSO deputies arrived on scene a short time later with emergency crews and found a 33-year-old man with an apparent gun shot wound to the upper body. The gunshot victim was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. The man was identified as Jose Arvizu.

During the investigation, deputies reported making contact with 48-year-old Roger Wilson at an address in the 5000 block of Santa Elena, also south of Sierra Vista, after following a trail of blood between the two homes.

According to the release Wilson told deputies that he had been returning to his truck outside the home when he saw Arvizu outside the gate. He said he feared that he was going to be assaulted, so he retrieved a shotgun from his truck and fired at Arvizu.

At the conclusion of the interview, CCSO deputies took Wilson into custody. He was booked into the Cochise County Jail on the following charges: murder in the second degree and being a prohibited possessor of firearms.

The investigation is ongoing.

