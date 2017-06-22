Pima County approves funding for emergency food and clothing

Pima County has approved more than $4 million in outside agency funding for the next budget year.
Tucson police are looking for a man who robbed the Xoom Juice at 6222 E. Speedway Boulevard, near Speedway and Wilmot, on Thursday afternoon.
According to police, 73-year-old George Woodard was treated by Tucson Fire crews for dehydration and has been reunited with his family.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours on Thursday, June 22.
The incident has moved the owner of Baja Cafe to match all donations, up to $2,500, to the Medical Fund.
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.
Five people are in custody and one person is dead after being shot late Wednesday night.
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.
