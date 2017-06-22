Pima County approves funding for emergency food and clothing

Pima County has approved more than $4 million in outside agency funding for the next budget year.

Included in that is $739,000 for emergency food and clothing, restoring the funding which was cut following the economic downturn.

$80,000 of that will go to the Marana Community food bank, in part to help build a walk-in freezer to add space for the increased need in Marana and other rural areas.

"The county has been very generous to us," said Executive Director Linda Hampton.

The Food Bank in Marana was opened 10 years ago and has five paid staff and more than 100 volunteers.

The summer months are difficult for food banks and Marana is no exception, with school out and the kids at home coupled with the extremely high temperatures of the past week, it's putting a strain on the system.

"We often have very little but to families in need, that's better than nothing," she said.

When the doors open at 11 a.m., there is a line of people waiting outside their doors. A volunteer staff member urges the people to stand under a single tree outside the front door to stay out of the hot sun.

About one in three of the families that receive free food through the food bank holds a job, but the food bank operates on an honor system, not asking for proof of what they earn.

"We find for most people, it's hard to come to ask for help," Hampton said. "We don't want to make it any harder, there are no long forms to fill out."

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.