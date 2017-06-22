Two lanes of I-10 westbound blocked near 22nd Street exit

Interstate 17 and Loop 303 westbound in north Phoenix are closed due to a brush fire.
Police are investigating an apparent case of road rage on a freeway in California. Someone traveling in another vehicle captured video of a motorcyclist kicking a car.
Several people were killed and Interstate 10 was closed for 60 miles following a multiple-vehicle crash near the Arizona-New Mexico state line on Monday afternoon.
One person was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on Ajo Highway near Three Points.
Crews temporarily stopped construction work on State Route 86 between Fuller Road and Valencia Road on Saturday because of the summer heat.
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.
Five people are in custody and one person is dead after being shot late Wednesday night.
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.
Nolan McCabe of St. Louis, Missouri, died after he was struck by debris washed in by high surf, according to deputies.
