Two lanes of I-10 westbound blocked near 22nd Street exit - Tucson News Now

Two lanes of I-10 westbound blocked near 22nd Street exit

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: ADOT) (Source: ADOT)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Two lanes of Interstate 10 westbound near the 22nd Street exit are blocked after a two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.

The accident was reported at 3:50 p.m. and there is no time frame for the lanes to reopen.

