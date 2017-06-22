Juice shop robbed by armed suspect

Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at an east-side business.

According to police, the Xoom Juice at 6222 E. Speedway Boulevard, near Speedway and Wilmot, was robbed on Thursday afternoon, June 22.

The suspect is a white man in his 30s-40s.

Police say the suspect entered the shop at around 2:10 p.m., displayed a gun and demanded money.

He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured in the incident.

