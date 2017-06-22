Suns draft Josh Jackson with fourth overall pick

The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.
Former University of Arizona standout Lauri Markkanen was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the seventh overall pick of the NBA draft on Thursday, June 22.
The Phoenix Suns drafted Josh Jackson with the fourth overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.
Legendary ASU football coach Frank Kush has died at the age 88, according to a University official.
Arizona's biggest offensive inning ever on the road - a 10-run fourth - led to a 16-5 win over the Colorado Rockies.
