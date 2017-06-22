Suns draft Josh Jackson with fourth overall pick - Tucson News Now

Suns draft Josh Jackson with fourth overall pick

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Phoenix Suns drafted Josh Jackson with the fourth overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.

Jackson, a 6-foot-8 small forward, averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Jayhawks.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly