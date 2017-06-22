Suns draft Josh Jackson with fourth overall pick

The Phoenix Suns drafted Josh Jackson with the fourth overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.

Jackson, a 6-foot-8 small forward, averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Jayhawks.

The Phoenix Suns unveil a new look heading into the 50th season! #SUNSat50 pic.twitter.com/dLLGiGnlN3 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 22, 2017

