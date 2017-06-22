Free backpack with school supplies giveaway at Reid Park Zoo

The first 1,000 kids through the gate at Reid Park Zoo this Saturday, June 24 will receive a free backpack loaded with school supplies.

According to a news release the American Federation for Families will be handing out the backpacks to school children on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

AFC Tucson Backpack Giveaway June 24th by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Children aged 2 years to 14 years old will also get into the zoo for free, with an adult's paid admission from 8 a.m. to noon.

Backpacks will be handed out while supplies last.

