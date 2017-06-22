Girl Scouts offer free summer camp to girls from military families

Camp Whispering Pines on Mt. Lemmon will soon see a group of special campers with Operation Red Shirt that offers a free weekend camp experience for girls age 7 to 17.

“Operation Red Shirt brings together girls in our community who share a unique experience as daughters in military families,” said Debbie Rich, Chief Executive Officer, Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, in a news release. “Thanks to the support of our community partners, Operation Red Shirt camp is available at no charge, and shows not only appreciation for the service men and women in our community, but acknowledges the sacrifices that their families make.”

According to a news release Operation Red Shirt participants will have a chance to camp out Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2. Girls whose parents are serving in the military, reserves or are retired from active duty are eligible for this special program and they do not have to be a Girl Scout to sign up. There is a $25 non-refundable deposit to guarantee a spot.

For more information and to register for camp click here: http://www.girlscoutssoaz.org/camplinks

The term Operation Red Shirt comes from the practice of when someone in your family, or a friend, is deployed, you are supposed to wear red shirts on Fridays to show your support.

This is the tenth year the Southern Arizona Council has provided this free camping experience and girls don’t have to be Girl Scouts to participate. Girls attending the camp have a parent active or retired from any branch of the Armed Forces, including Reserves and National Guard service. Operation Red Shirt is made possible with a title gift from Comcast and support from Citi and Geico.



“Beyond ongoing efforts to attract and hire veterans, Comcast supports a range of programs and initiatives aimed at supporting military families,” said Darryl Hawkins, General Manager, Director of technical operations, Comcast. “As a veteran myself. I understand the difficulties families face during deployment. Operation Red Shirt offers a unique opportunity for parents and children to take a much needed break, build friendships and create lasting memories.”

The southern Arizona community is uniquely served by the Arizona National Guard Silverbell Army Heliport in Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, The 162nd Fighter Wing, Arizona National Guard in Tucson, Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista, The Yuma Marine Corps Air Station and the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground. The Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona Council boasts membership from girls in all of these communities.

“We are so grateful to our military men and women, and their families, for the sacrifices they make. We like to show gratitude to these military families anyway we can and hope that Operation Red Shirt offers a fun and enriching time for their daughters,” Rich said. “The girls are able to connect and share what it means when their parents move, deploy, and return.”

