Sheriff Napier asks state to investigate misuse of RICO funds

Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier has asked the Arizona Attorney General's Office to investigate the misuse of RICO funds at the department.
Tucson police are looking for a man who robbed the Xoom Juice at 6222 E. Speedway Boulevard, near Speedway and Wilmot, on Thursday afternoon.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours on Thursday, June 22.
Surprise police have arrested a Buckeye couple believed to have stolen more than $40,000 worth of liquor from various Fry’s stores.
A suspected serial speeder is in custody after the Arizona Department of Public Safety conducted a special operation to apprehend the motorcyclist.
A Canadian special forces sniper took the shot from a tall building in what is thought to be a record distance for a sniper kill. It hit an ISIS fighter.
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.
Because of February flooding in California, the parasite that is harmless to humans is showing up in areas it couldn't reach before. The creepy looking fish can grow up to 3 feet in length.
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.
