Paving work in the heat

In 1986, Anne Barnes and her husband Dan, took over a space formerly known as Joe's Oyster Bar and turned it into Tucson's first Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. "It was small, confined, fine, dining. We looked at it and saw the possibilities," Barnes said.
In 1986, Anne Barnes and her husband Dan, took over a space formerly known as Joe's Oyster Bar and turned it into Tucson's first Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. "It was small, confined, fine, dining. We looked at it and saw the possibilities," Barnes said.
Former University of Arizona standout Lauri Markkanen was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the seventh overall pick of the NBA draft on Thursday, June 22.
Former University of Arizona standout Lauri Markkanen was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the seventh overall pick of the NBA draft on Thursday, June 22.
Road work on a midtown street may just be the hottest job in Tucson.
Road work on a midtown street may just be the hottest job in Tucson.
Pima County has approved more than $4 million in outside agency funding for the next budget year.
Pima County has approved more than $4 million in outside agency funding for the next budget year.
The Tucson Unified School District is updating information on summer school and meal program cancellations due to high heat and several locations losing power and/or air conditioning.
The Tucson Unified School District is updating information on summer school and meal program cancellations due to high heat and several locations losing power and/or air conditioning.
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.
Look who's back, back again. Sexy's back - tell a friend. A couple week's after she went viral while trying out the 3 Second Brow, Kristen Hampton is back with another beauty product testing video.
Look who's back, back again. Sexy's back - tell a friend. A couple week's after she went viral while trying out the 3 Second Brow, Kristen Hampton is back with another beauty product testing video.
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.
Because of February flooding in California, the parasite that is harmless to humans is showing up in areas it couldn't reach before. The creepy looking fish can grow up to 3 feet in length.
Because of February flooding in California, the parasite that is harmless to humans is showing up in areas it couldn't reach before. The creepy looking fish can grow up to 3 feet in length.
An apparent road rage incident involving a motorcyclist and another driver on a California highway injured an uninvolved driver and was all caught on camera.
An apparent road rage incident involving a motorcyclist and another driver on a California highway injured an uninvolved driver and was all caught on camera.
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.