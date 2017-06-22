Paving work in the heat - Tucson News Now

Paving work in the heat

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Road work on a midtown street may just be the hottest job in Tucson.

Crews from Southern Arizona Paving are working on Pima Street between Columbus and Dodge. They are using asphalt to fill holes and then rolling it.

They tell us when they get the asphalt from the plant the temperature is between 325 to 350 degrees. When they take it off the truck it's over 200 degrees.

These crews are working 10 to 11 hour days in the extreme heat. They take plenty of breaks and drink plenty of water.

Most of the workers tells they are used to this type of heat, a sort of benefit of working long hours in the heat. They work Monday to Thursday and have a three-day weekend to rest from the heat.

This project is part of the City of Tucson road recovery project. It is a voter approved $100 million, five-year street bond.

