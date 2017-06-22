UPDATE: Teen shot near east side apartment complex

No further information is known at this time. We have a crew at the scene.
The Tucson Unified School District is updating information on summer school and meal program cancellations due to high heat and several locations losing power and/or air conditioning.
U of A Wildcat Kadeem Allen goes to the Boston Celtics as the 53rd pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night.
In 1986, Anne Barnes and her husband Dan, took over a space formerly known as Joe's Oyster Bar and turned it into Tucson's first Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. "It was small, confined, fine, dining. We looked at it and saw the possibilities," Barnes said.
Former University of Arizona standout Lauri Markkanen was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the seventh overall pick of the NBA draft on Thursday, June 22.
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.
