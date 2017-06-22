UPDATE: Teen shot near east side apartment complex

Tucson police at scene of shooting. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Tucson police are saying that a 17-year-old male is the victim in the east side shooting near the Green Leaf Apartments at Broadway and Camino Seco.

According to TPD he has serious injuries, and there is no suspect in custody.

No further information has been released.

Janice Yu is headed to the scene, you can follow her on twitter @JaniceYuNews for the latest.

