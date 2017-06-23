Kadeem Allen heading to Boston

The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.
The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.
Legendary ASU football coach Frank Kush has died at the age 88, according to a University official.
Legendary ASU football coach Frank Kush has died at the age 88, according to a University official.
U of A Wildcat Kadeem Allen goes to the Boston Celtics as the 53rd pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night.
U of A Wildcat Kadeem Allen goes to the Boston Celtics as the 53rd pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night.
Former University of Arizona standout Lauri Markkanen was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the seventh overall pick of the NBA draft on Thursday, June 22.
Former University of Arizona standout Lauri Markkanen was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the seventh overall pick of the NBA draft on Thursday, June 22.
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.