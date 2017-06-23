Kart drivers will race for Read

Last fall we were on hand at Tucson High when the Badgers honored former player Matt Read prior to a home game against Mountain View.

Read, an offensive lineman and linebacker who graduated in 2013, died last summer as the result of a workplace accident.

Along with his love of football, Read was an avid kart racer here in Southern Arizona.

Saturday night a memorial race will be held in his honor out at Tucson Kart Raceway.

Drivers will be practicing on Friday night with racing on Saturday in the Outlaw Kart and Flat Kart classes.

Fans are encouraged to attend. Profits from the races are going to students at Pima Community College to help with financial aid.

