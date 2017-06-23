TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Tucson police at scene of shooting. (Source: Tucson News Now)

TOP STORIES

1. SHERIFF NAPIER ASKS STATE TO INVESTIGATE MISUSE OF RICO FUNDS

Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier has asked the Arizona Attorney General's Office to investigate the misuse of RICO funds at the department.

Napier's request comes weeks after former Chief Deputy Chris Radtke has received probation for stealing public money for personal use.

Radtke pleaded guilty in Federal Court on Friday, Feb. 10, in the money laundering and theft case to three misdemeanor counts of theft of public money.

Napier said Radtke's comments during sentencing led him to make the request.



2. TEEN SHOT NEAR EAST SIDE APARTMENT COMPLEX

Tucson police are saying that a 17-year-old male is the victim in the east side shooting near the Green Leaf Apartments at Broadway and Camino Seco.

According to TPD he has serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Police are searching for the suspect.



3. PIMA COUNTY APPROVES FUNDING FOR EMERGENCY FOOD AND CLOTHING

Pima County has approved more than $4 million in outside agency funding for the next budget year.

Included in that is $739,000 for emergency food and clothing, restoring the funding which was cut following the economic downturn.

$80,000 of that will go to the Marana Community food bank, in part to help build a walk-in freezer to add space for the increased need in Marana and other rural areas.



HAPPENING TODAY

The man police say fired shots at border patrol agents heads to federal court.

76-year-old Gary Smith will be arraigned on charges of assaulting a federal officer.

Police say Smith drove his truck through a C-B-P checkpoint last month, and opened fire.

Officers shot back hitting Smith in the arm.

No agents were hurt.



WEATHER

We have another First Alert Action Day.

Conditions will be sunny and hot with a slightly cooler high near 108 degrees.



