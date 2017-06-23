TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Some Tucson business owner very happy about the historic heat wave this month.
For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
UA standout Lauri Markkanen was an NBA Draft night trade pick from Minnesota to Chicago.
The Phoenix Suns picked up a small forward, a shooting guard and a power forward with their three picks in the NBA Draft.
Arizona's Kadeem Allen was drafted in the 2nd round by the Boston Celtics.
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.
At first, the family thought the baby deer had fallen in. But she kept squeezing through the gate every day to swim and and enjoy the Jacuzzi.
A teen went outside the home to see about a pit bull and may have been struck by a ricocheting bullet fired by sheriff's deputies. He later died.
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.
A new mother said TSA officers dumped her breast milk at security at Denver International Airport.
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.
An apparent road rage incident involving a motorcyclist and another driver on a California highway injured an uninvolved driver and was all caught on camera.
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.
