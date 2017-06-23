Business heats up when the mercury rises

Some Tucson business owners are very happy about the historic heat wave this month.

Places like movie theaters, bowling allies and ice cream shops are reporting increases of customers since temperatures hit over 105 degrees earlier this week.

American Ice Company makes and delivers ice to construction crews and convience stories across southern Arizona. Oenr Eric Jackson said business since Monday has been 50 percent higher than weeks before.

Meanwhile, Hub Ice Cream Factory on East Congress Street is extending its hours on the weekends, and calling in more employees just to keep up with the demand.

A PERFECT STRIKE! >> Indoor businesses see big boost when temps in #Tucson heat up. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/9bPZfwdOGR — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) June 23, 2017

Workers at Lucky Strike bowling alley say this week has been the busiest so far this year. Jill Theis owns four bowling allies in Tucson. She says business has increased 30 percent thanks to the heat.

