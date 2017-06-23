Tucson working to make sure you have 'neat neighbors'

The No. 1 complaint received by Code Enforcement is about weeds. (Source: KOLD News 13)

The city of Tucson is cutting down on homeowners or renters who are not maintaining their front yard.

It is introducing the Neat Neighbor program. The goal is to educate people about proper yard maintenance.

Environmental Services used focus groups and surveys to determine people don't know the rules for yard care.

The No. 1 complaint Code Enforcement receives is for weeds.

Margot Garcia, a member of the environmental services advisory committee, said they were getting so many complaints, they city couldn't keep up.

The city is passing out “Neat Neighbor” fliers, which break down the ways to keep your yard looking neat. Garcia hopes it educates people so their neighbors don't have to report them.

“We do know that neat neighborhoods or what they sometimes call the broken window syndrome is that if people are seen as taking care of their property, taking care of their neighborhoods there is less crime,” she said. “There is less problems and of course we all want to live in safe happy neighborhoods.”

The city is making it easy to get rid of your junk.

Neat Neighbors program is teaming up with “Brush and Bulky,” which comes around twice a year to pick up bigger items that don’t fit in a trash can.

If your neighbors still don't comply, they can be reported.

More info at tucsonaz.gov/neat-neighbor.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.