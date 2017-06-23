Tucson working to make sure you have 'neat neighbors'

The city of Tucson is cutting down on homeowners or renters who are not maintaining their front yard by introducing the Neat Neighbor program.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an excessive heat warning through Sunday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Some Tucson business owner very happy about the historic heat wave this month.
In 1986, Anne Barnes and her husband, Dan, took over a space formerly known as Joe's Oyster Bar and turned it into Tucson's first Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. "It was small, confined, fine dining. We looked at it and saw the possibilities," Barnes said.
The suspect remains on the loose.
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.
Police in Baxley are searching for two suspects after responding to an assault report at the Qwik Chik just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.
A teen went outside the home to see about a pit bull and may have been struck by a ricocheting bullet fired by sheriff's deputies. He later died.
An airplane has made an emergency landing at the Charleston International Airport, a spokesperson confirms.
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX remains in critical condition in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday.
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.
The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city's insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.
California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Texas and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.
