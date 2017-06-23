TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (June 23-25)

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.

FRIDAY



1. REID PARK ZOO SUMMER SAFARI NIGHTS

Take an adventure, enjoy the cooler evening temperatures, and learn about some animals from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Reid Park Zoo.

Get Tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2r1P8H7

2. FRIDAYS AT THE PLANETARIUM

Stay out of the heat, and enjoy the night sky at The UA Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium.

The first program start at 2 p.m., and the last one starts at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 Children. Children 3 and under get in free.

Program information HERE: http://bit.ly/2thVcsK

3. BATS IN FLIGHT

Wait for the heat of the day to pass, and learn about Pima County's Mexican free-tailed bats.

Pima County naturalists and volunteers will provide information and family friendly activities.

The program starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Pima County Pantano River Park.

Admission is free.

For more information CALL: 520-615-7855



SATURDAY

1. ASTRONOMY NIGHTS! (COOL SUMMER NIGHTS)

This week's Cool Summer Nights program at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is all about the night sky.

The event is from 5 to 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the park.

Members get in free.

Admission information: http://bit.ly/2rl5s37

2. TUCSON KIDSFEST

An indoor event at the Tucson Convention Center that features all things kids including skateboard/BMX half pipe shows, game trucks, jumping castles, carnival rides, laser tag, a Bookman’s Entertainment Area and more.

The doors are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Get Tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2tWRlld

3. NIGHT WINGS AT THE PIMA AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM

Enjoy the museum in the cooler evening hours from 5 to 9 p.m.

All hangars feature educational activities for kids.

Kids 12 and under get in free. Adult admission is $10.

The Flight Grill will be open for dinner.

More information HERE: http://bit.ly/2sz0bbc



SUNDAY

2. FAMILY SKATE NIGHT

A family of six can enjoy a night of skating for $12 at Skate Country.

Family skate night is from 6 to 9 p.m.

Get Tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2d0DxOi

3. COLOSSAL CAVE TOURS

It's going to be hot Sunday, so why not go underground and escape the heat.

Tours are hourly, and there are still several openings.

Adults: $16.00

Children (ages 5-12): $9.00

Children (ages 4 & under): Free

Military Adult with ID: $14.00

Military Child with ID: $8.00

Book your tour HERE: http://bit.ly/2hgArux

