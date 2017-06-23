TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (June 23-25)

The Pima County medical examiner just released its autopsy report in the death of 13-year-old Jayden Glomb.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
The city of Tucson is cutting down on homeowners or renters who are not maintaining their front yard by introducing the Neat Neighbor program.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an excessive heat warning through Sunday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Police in Baxley are searching for two suspects after responding to an assault report at the Qwik Chik just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.
The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city's insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.
California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Texas and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.
Zola the gorilla has pretty mean dance moves and showed off his skills at the Dallas Zoo.
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.
