Medical examiner releases Jayden Glomb autopsy report

The Pima County medical examiner just released its autopsy report in the death of 13-year-old Jayden Glomb.

The report says she died from strangulation and had small marks on her neck as well as bruises on her head and torso.

The toxicology report came back negative for drugs but there was a small amount of alcohol found in her system.

Glomb was found dead in a desert area in Vail last month.

Glomb's stepfather, Josh Lelevier, was charged with her murder.

He has pleaded not guilty.

