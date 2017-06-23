Deputies ask for help finding suspects in cigarette theft

The woman is described as Hispanic, between 18- and 20 years old, about 5-foot-5 with a slim build and short dark hair. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

The man is described as Hispanic, between 18 and 20 years old, about 5-foot-8 with a heavy build and short dark hair. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a theft at a convenience store on Tucson's southwest side in May.

According to a news release, a man and a woman took cigarettes and some cash from the Circle K at 2840 W. Los Reales Road on the morning of May 1.

The man is described as Hispanic, between 18 and 20 years old, about 5-foot-8 with a heavy build and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jogging pants and black Adidas sandals.

The woman is described as Hispanic, between 18- and 20 years old, about 5-foot-5 with a slim build and short dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, gray and black sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for reward, by text or phone to 88-CRIME, or online at 88CRIME.org.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.