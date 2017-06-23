Motorcycle crash claims life of Tucson man

The crash happened in the 5300 block of East Valencia Road. (Source: KOLD News 13)

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tucson's south side early Friday, June 23.

According to police, 63-year-old Michael Ray Fischella died shortly after being taken to Banner-University Medical Center.

Fischella was eastbound in the 5300 block of East Valencia Road just after midnight when he struck a guardrail on the south side of the roadway and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Fischella was wearing a helmet.

Detectives with the Tucson Police Department are investigating what caused him to hit the guardrail. Speed does not appear to be a factor.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 88-CRIME.

