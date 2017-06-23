Motorcycle crash claims life of Tucson man

According to police, 63-year-old Michael Ray Fischella died shortly after being taken to Banner-University Medical Center on Friday morning.
According to police, 63-year-old Michael Ray Fischella died shortly after being taken to Banner-University Medical Center on Friday morning.
Road work on a midtown street may just be the hottest job in Tucson.
Road work on a midtown street may just be the hottest job in Tucson.
The brush fire that burned about 4 square miles in far north Phoenix and closed two freeways for hours on Thursday has been contained.
The brush fire that burned about 4 square miles in far north Phoenix and closed two freeways for hours on Thursday has been contained.
Police are investigating an apparent case of road rage on a freeway in California. Someone traveling in another vehicle captured video of a motorcyclist kicking a car.
Police are investigating an apparent case of road rage on a freeway in California. Someone traveling in another vehicle captured video of a motorcyclist kicking a car.
Several people were killed and Interstate 10 was closed for 60 miles following a multiple-vehicle crash near the Arizona-New Mexico state line on Monday afternoon.
Several people were killed and Interstate 10 was closed for 60 miles following a multiple-vehicle crash near the Arizona-New Mexico state line on Monday afternoon.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.
A friend of the resident reached out to the President of the Mississippi Rising Coalition Lea Campbell. Campbell, who founded the anti-racism organization based on the coast, said she has encountered KKK fliers more than once over the past year.
A friend of the resident reached out to the President of the Mississippi Rising Coalition Lea Campbell. Campbell, who founded the anti-racism organization based on the coast, said she has encountered KKK fliers more than once over the past year.
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.
Former Governor Robert Bentley is back at work – practicing medicine that is.
Former Governor Robert Bentley is back at work – practicing medicine that is.
A new mother said TSA officers dumped her breast milk at security at Denver International Airport.
A new mother said TSA officers dumped her breast milk at security at Denver International Airport.
California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Texas and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.
California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Texas and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.