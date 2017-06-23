Ducey declares state of emergency because of wildfires

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency on Friday, June 23, in response to increased wildfire activity in the state.

According to a news release, Ducey also directed additional resources be made available for wildfire suppression.

Arizona has seen more than 12 large wildfires since April.

The state of emergency lasts until additional funds are made available when the next fiscal year begins on July 1. It authorizes $200,000 of emergency funds and requests the State Emergency Council provide additional resources as needed to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

“We thank the many brave men and women who have stepped up and responded to wildfires around Arizona,” Ducey said in the release. “I’m issuing today’s declaration to make sure they have every resource needed to do their jobs and protect our communities. Public safety is our top priority, and we will continue to coordinate with state and local emergency response officials to keep Arizonans safe."

