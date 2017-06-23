Ducey declares state of emergency because of wildfires

A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
The state of emergency authorizes $200,000 of emergency funds and requests the State Emergency Council provide additional resources as needed to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
The Daisy Mountain Fire Department captured video on Thursday of a dangerous phenomenon known as a "fire whirl."
The brush fire that burned about 4 square miles in far north Phoenix and closed two freeways for hours on Thursday has been contained.
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, the Encino Fire near Sonoita is 60 percent contained.
The state of emergency authorizes $200,000 of emergency funds and requests the State Emergency Council provide additional resources as needed to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
According to police, 63-year-old Michael Ray Fischella died shortly after being taken to Banner-University Medical Center on Friday morning.
According to a news release, a man and a woman took cigarettes and some cash from the Circle K at 2840 W. Los Reales Road on the morning of May 1.
The Pima County medical examiner just released its autopsy report in the death of 13-year-old Jayden Glomb.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.
A CNN sketch artist drew images of a White House press briefing because at some of the events cameras are being prohibited.
Former Governor Robert Bentley is back at work – practicing medicine that is.
A friend of the resident reached out to the President of the Mississippi Rising Coalition Lea Campbell. Campbell, who founded the anti-racism organization based on the coast, said she has encountered KKK fliers more than once over the past year.
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.
As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.
Authorities say a military jet in practice for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.
