CBP seizes $829k in cocaine, heroin at Port of Nogales in one day

According to a news release, a man and a woman took cigarettes and some cash from the Circle K at 2840 W. Los Reales Road on the morning of May 1.
The Pima County medical examiner just released its autopsy report in the death of 13-year-old Jayden Glomb.
The suspect remains on the loose.
Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier has asked the Arizona Attorney General's Office to investigate the misuse of RICO funds at the department.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred early on Thursday, June 22.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.
A CNN sketch artist drew images of a White House press briefing because at some of the events cameras are being prohibited.
Former Governor Robert Bentley is back at work – practicing medicine that is.
A friend of the resident reached out to the President of the Mississippi Rising Coalition Lea Campbell. Campbell, who founded the anti-racism organization based on the coast, said she has encountered KKK fliers more than once over the past year.
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.
As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.
Authorities say a military jet in practice for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.
