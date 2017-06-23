CBP seizes $829k in cocaine, heroin at Port of Nogales in one day

Tucson woman stopped at port of entry with drugs taped to her body. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

More than $829,000 in cocaine and heroin was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales, in two separate incidents on Thursday, June 22.

The first occurred at the Dennis DeConcini crossing, when a vehicle driven by a Nogales man was pulled for secondary inspection. According to a news release, a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs. Officers searched the truck and discovered several packages of cocaine inside the spare tire. The packages weighed in at 60 pounds and were worth an estimated $694,000.

Later Thursday afternoon at the Morley pedestrian gate, a Tucson woman was asked to step aside for further inspection, after a CBP canine alerted to possible drugs. CBP officers searched the woman and found eight pounds of heroin taped to her stomach and chest area. The drugs were worth an estimated $135,000.

The drugs and vehicle involved were seized by CBP, while the attempted smugglers were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

