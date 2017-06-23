New fire restrictions in place in southern Arizona

More than $829,000 in cocaine and heroin was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales, in two separate incidents on Thursday, June 22.
The state of emergency authorizes $200,000 of emergency funds and requests the State Emergency Council provide additional resources as needed to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
According to police, 63-year-old Michael Ray Fischella died shortly after being taken to Banner-University Medical Center on Friday morning.
According to a news release, a man and a woman took cigarettes and some cash from the Circle K at 2840 W. Los Reales Road on the morning of May 1.
The Pima County medical examiner just released its autopsy report in the death of 13-year-old Jayden Glomb.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.
As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.
It was initial panic at an area day care after a 2-month old baby suddenly stopped breathing. Fortunately, young Melissa is doing fine because of the actions of the day care staff and first responders.
Former Governor Robert Bentley is back at work – practicing medicine that is.
