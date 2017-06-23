Cooling stations open up to help combat hot weather

According to a STPD release, officers pulled over a Dodge truck with Sonora Mexico license plates for a traffic violation. The driver was issued a citation for the violations and released.
For those who need to beat the heat this weekend there were 13 cooling stations throughout Tucson.
With Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier calling for a state investigation into the misuse of RICO funds at his department, those close to the case are agreeing that more needs to be done.
More than $829,000 in cocaine and heroin was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales, in two separate incidents on Thursday, June 22.
The state of emergency authorizes $200,000 of emergency funds and requests the State Emergency Council provide additional resources as needed to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
It was initial panic at an area day care after a 2-month old baby suddenly stopped breathing. Fortunately, young Melissa is doing fine because of the actions of the day care staff and first responders.
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.
