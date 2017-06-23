200+ pounds of pot seized by South Tucson Police

During a routine traffic stop near 6th Avenue and the I-10 Frontage Road, officers with the South Tucson Police Department seized 226 pounds of marijuana.

The marijuana was discovered after the officer was inventorying the truck before it was towed. The bales were wrapped in burlap and plastic wrap, with carrying straps and were inside the bed, with a hard cover on the truck.

According to a STPD release, officers pulled over a Dodge truck with Sonora Mexico license plates for a traffic violation. The driver was issued a citation for the violations and released.

South Tucson police are still investigating the case, as the driver's identity may be fraudulent.

