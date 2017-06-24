Southern Arizona Rescue Association looking for volunteers to join group

The Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) has responded to 66 calls so far this year all throughout Pima County, this number is expected to rise as the heat wave continues.

This all-volunteer group helps the Pima County Sheriff's Department on searches, often times with 20-30 pounds of equipment on their backs in hundred degree temps.

"Last year actually a record breaking year for us. We had over 140 calls. We usually average a 100 calls a year," said Anjani Polit, vice president of SARA.

SARA said all volunteers go through more than a hundred hours of training to prepare for the rescues in extreme temperatures. This includes a mandatory hike in the middle of summer. This hike is kind of like a mock rescue to help volunteers get acclimated before they head out to rescues.

"Training the next group of people is extremely important. We have the new people responding a lot, helping out, getting trained up so that they can help the next group of people," Polit said.

SARA is recruiting volunteers right now. There is a mandatory orientation meeting on Tuesday July 18 from 7 pm to 9 pm at the SARA House at 5990 North Sabino Canyon Road.

There is also a mandatory applicant hike on Saturday, August 12 for all candidates.

You can find more information here: http://sarci.org/sara/

