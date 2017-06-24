Civil War replica cannon stolen in Tucson

A local war re-enactor needs help tracking down his stolen Civil War-era cannon.
According to a STPD release, officers pulled over a Dodge truck with Sonora Mexico license plates for a traffic violation. The driver was issued a citation for the violations and released.
With Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier calling for a state investigation into the misuse of RICO funds at his department, those close to the case are agreeing that more needs to be done.
More than $829,000 in cocaine and heroin was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales, in two separate incidents on Thursday, June 22.
According to a news release, a man and a woman took cigarettes and some cash from the Circle K at 2840 W. Los Reales Road on the morning of May 1.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
A teen went outside the home to see about a pit bull and may have been struck by a ricocheting bullet fired by sheriff's deputies. He later died.
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.
