Civil War replica cannon stolen in Tucson

A local war re-enactor needs help tracking down his stolen Civil War-era cannon.

The full size replica field cannon is valued at $20,000. It was stolen near 22nd and Alvernon on the south-east side of Tucson.

Walt Nichols had the cannon up on a trailer parked in his backyard. He said the scary part is that the cannon can still fire, and could be very dangerous in the wrong hands.

“I felt like I had just been gut punched really hard,” Walt said.

A vital piece of this actor’s set is gone. For Nichols being a Civil War re-enactor is more than just a passion. “To us it gets in your blood. You enjoy it,” Nichols said.

Nichols and his 1st Texas Lt Artillery crew make history come to life in front of crowds filled with eager kids.

“Their eyes are this big,” Nichols said. He said they watch in awe as the 1861 replica Civil War cannon is launched, “The first time you shoot it, yeaaaasss!"

But criminals just swiped it from Nichols gated and locked backyard. The burglary happened early Wednesday morning. Nichols and his wife weren’t home, as they are rebuilding after a recent fire. This latest crime is yet another hard set-back.

“How can they take something that is so near and dear to us?” Walt’s wife, Roberta Nichols said.

Nichols worries if the crooks try to use it the barrel, could explode. That’s why he said the Tucson Police Department has alerted all local law enforcement about this missing weapon. Meanwhile he said without the cannon his re-enacting days may be on hold.

“You can’t be an artillery man without an artillery piece,” Nichols said.

If you spot the cannon, call 88-CRIME.

