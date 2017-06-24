2017 UA Hall of Fame class is a pool party

The University of Arizona Athletics Department is pleased to announce the four individuals and nine NCAA Championship relay teams that will be a part of the 2017 University of Arizona Sports Hall of Fame Induction Class.
The selected individuals and relay teams will be inducted at a formal ceremony and dinner on Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa. The inductees will also be recognized during an on-field presentation at halftime of the football home opener against Northern Arizona University on Saturday, Sept. 2.
This year, all former swimming and diving student-athletes, who were eligible and qualified for induction as an individual or relay champion prior to the Sports Hall of Fame policy change in 2014, will be inducted together as part of the 2017 Hall of Fame Class. This unique class will be celebrated in conjunction with our Arizona Aquatics Reunion, which will also take place Friday, Sept. 1 - 2.
The 2017 Sports Hall of Fame Induction Class includes:
2006 – Women’s 400 Free Relay Team
2006 – Men’s 200 Medley Relay Team
2006 – Men’s 400 Medley Relay Team
2006 – Men’s 400 Free Relay Team
2007 – Women’s 200 Medley Relay Team
2008 – Women’s 200 Medley Relay Team
2008 – Women’s 400 Free Relay Team
2008 – Women’s 800 Free Relay Team
2010 – Women’s 200 Medley Relay Team
Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.