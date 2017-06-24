2017 UA Hall of Fame class is a pool party - Tucson News Now

2017 UA Hall of Fame class is a pool party

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
TUCSON, AZ -

The University of Arizona Athletics Department is pleased to announce the four individuals and nine NCAA Championship relay teams that will be a part of the 2017 University of Arizona Sports Hall of Fame Induction Class.

The selected individuals and relay teams will be inducted at a formal ceremony and dinner on Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa. The inductees will also be recognized during an on-field presentation at halftime of the football home opener against Northern Arizona University on Saturday, Sept. 2. 

This year, all former swimming and diving student-athletes, who were eligible and qualified for induction as an individual or relay champion prior to the Sports Hall of Fame policy change in 2014, will be inducted together as part of the 2017 Hall of Fame Class. This unique class will be celebrated in conjunction with our Arizona Aquatics Reunion, which will also take place Friday, Sept. 1 - 2.

The 2017 Sports Hall of Fame Induction Class includes: 

  • Lara Jackson                              Swimming & Diving              2006-2008
  • Lacey Nymeyer                         Swimming & Diving              2004-2008
  • Albert Subirats                           Swimming & Diving             2004-2007
  • Darian Townsend                      Swimming & Diving              2007-2008      

2006 –   Women’s 400 Free Relay Team 

  • Courtney Cashion
  • Jenna Gresdal 
  • Lacey Nymeyer 
  • Whitney Myers

2006 –   Men’s 200 Medley Relay Team 

  • Simon Burnett
  • Lyndon Ferns
  • Dave Rollins
  • Albert Subirats

2006 –   Men’s 400 Medley Relay Team 

  • Simon Burnett
  • Lyndon Ferns
  • Adam Ritter
  • Albert Subirats

2006 –   Men’s 400 Free Relay Team 

  • Simon Burnett
  • Lyndon Ferns
  • Adam Ritter
  • Albert Subirats

2007 – Women’s 200 Medley Relay Team 

  • Annie Chandler
  • Hailey DeGolia
  • Lara Jackson
  • Lindsey Kelly 

2008 – Women’s 200 Medley Relay Team

  • Annie Chandler
  • Hailey DeGolia
  • Lara Jackson
  • Anna Turner

2008 – Women’s 400 Free Relay Team

  • Taylor Baughman
  • Lara Jackson
  • Lacey Nymeyer
  • Anna Turner

2008 – Women’s 800 Free Relay Team

  • Taylor Baughman
  • Lacey Nymeyer
  • Justine Schluntz
  • Leone Vorster

2010 – Women’s 200 Medley Relay Team

  • Ana Agy
  • Erin Campbell
  • Annie Chandler
  • Justine Schluntz

