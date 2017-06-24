2017 UA Hall of Fame class is a pool party

The University of Arizona Athletics Department is pleased to announce the four individuals and nine NCAA Championship relay teams that will be a part of the 2017 University of Arizona Sports Hall of Fame Induction Class.

The selected individuals and relay teams will be inducted at a formal ceremony and dinner on Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa. The inductees will also be recognized during an on-field presentation at halftime of the football home opener against Northern Arizona University on Saturday, Sept. 2.

This year, all former swimming and diving student-athletes, who were eligible and qualified for induction as an individual or relay champion prior to the Sports Hall of Fame policy change in 2014, will be inducted together as part of the 2017 Hall of Fame Class. This unique class will be celebrated in conjunction with our Arizona Aquatics Reunion, which will also take place Friday, Sept. 1 - 2.

The 2017 Sports Hall of Fame Induction Class includes:

Lara Jackson Swimming & Diving 2006-2008

Lacey Nymeyer Swimming & Diving 2004-2008

Albert Subirats Swimming & Diving 2004-2007

Darian Townsend Swimming & Diving 2007-2008

2006 – Women’s 400 Free Relay Team

Courtney Cashion

Jenna Gresdal

Lacey Nymeyer

Whitney Myers

2006 – Men’s 200 Medley Relay Team

Simon Burnett

Lyndon Ferns

Dave Rollins

Albert Subirats

2006 – Men’s 400 Medley Relay Team

Simon Burnett

Lyndon Ferns

Adam Ritter

Albert Subirats

2006 – Men’s 400 Free Relay Team

Simon Burnett

Lyndon Ferns

Adam Ritter

Albert Subirats

2007 – Women’s 200 Medley Relay Team

Annie Chandler

Hailey DeGolia

Lara Jackson

Lindsey Kelly

2008 – Women’s 200 Medley Relay Team

Annie Chandler

Hailey DeGolia

Lara Jackson

Anna Turner

2008 – Women’s 400 Free Relay Team

Taylor Baughman

Lara Jackson

Lacey Nymeyer

Anna Turner

2008 – Women’s 800 Free Relay Team

Taylor Baughman

Lacey Nymeyer

Justine Schluntz

Leone Vorster

2010 – Women’s 200 Medley Relay Team

Ana Agy

Erin Campbell

Annie Chandler

Justine Schluntz

