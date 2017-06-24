It's rivalry weekend for both FC Tucson sides

The Men in Black return to Kino North Stadium Saturday night at 7 p.m. to take on Albuquerque Sol FC in the Citi Southwest Showdown, Presented by Bodycentral Physical Therapy.

After pulling out a gritty 1-0 win against San Diego last week, Tucson now sits five points clear atop the Mountain Division, trailed by Colorado Rapids U23, who dropped back-to-back games against the Sol last week.

Saturday’s meeting will mark the second of four matchups between the sides this Summer, due to reshuffling among divisions after the league elected to add new teams following the 2016 season.

Tucson (5-2-1) took home three points from their initial meeting in Albuquerque earlier this Summer, winning 4-2 behind goals from Daniel Krutzen, Tate Schmitt, Danny Musovski and Kalem Scott.

Albuquerque (2-4-1) comes into the match with momentum on their side with their first two wins of the season, although history will be against them when they take the field in the Old Pueblo.

FC Tucson holds a 7-1-1 record against their New Mexico rivals all-time, and has yet to let the Golden Rattler, awarded to the team that wins the seasonal matchup, to cross state lines.

The match will mark the first of three consecutive fixtures between the two sides. After Saturday, Tucson will hit the road for a matchup on July 1st, before returning home for the 3rd of July as we celebrate Independence Day early with spectacular fireworks.

Friday night the FC Tucson Women (1-3-3) played to a 0-0 draw in first of their rivalry weekend square off with Phoenix del Sol (1-4-2).

The two sides will square off again Sunday morning at 11 a.m. in Phoenix.

David Kelly contributed to this story.