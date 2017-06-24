It's rivalry weekend for both FC Tucson sides

The Men in Black host Albuquerque at Kino North Stadium while the ladies have a home-and-home against Phoenix.
Danny Musovski scored on a penalty kick in the 64th minute to give FC Tucson a 1-0 win Friday night over San Diego Zest FC.
The Men in Black return to Kino Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. as they take on Southern California rivals San Diego Zest FC.
The FC Tucson Women get a win and a draw in their opening WPSL weekend at home.
FC Tucson falls in Jon Pearlman's debut as manager.
The winds of change continue to blow through the Coyotes as the club makes a pair of draft day trades.
The Men in Black host Albuquerque at Kino North Stadium while the ladies have a home-and-home against Phoenix.
UA Athletics to induct four individuals and nine NCAA Championship swimming relay teams into Arizona Sports Hall of Fame.
The man is a big fan of Michael Jordan, so he decided on the tattoo after constantly hearing James being compared to Jordan.
The postgame shower took a little longer for Mark Leiter Jr. He had assorted condiments to scrub away after a celebratory dousing from Philadelphia Phillies teammates in celebration of his first major league win Friday night.
