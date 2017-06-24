Coyotes get Stepan, Raanta for DeAngelo from Rangers - Tucson News Now

Coyotes get Stepan, Raanta for DeAngelo from Rangers

CHICAGO (AP) -

The Arizona Coyotes have acquired center Derek Stepan and goalie Antti Raanta from the New York Rangers for defenseman Anthony DeAngelo and the seventh overall pick in this year's draft.
    
The Coyotes have made massive changes since Andrew Barroway became sole owner earlier this month, trading away No. 1 goalie Mike Smith, parting ways with coach Dave Tippett and opting not to offer captain Shane Doan a contract. Arizona also acquired defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson from Chicago earlier Friday.
    
Stepan and Raanta should address two big needs.
    
The 27-year-old Stepan had 17 goals and 38 assists in 81 games with the Rangers last season. Raanta went 16-8-2 in 30 games, with four shutouts and a 2.26 goals-against average.
    
DeAngelo had five goals and nine assists in 39 games last season.

