Coyotes get Stepan, Raanta for DeAngelo from Rangers

The winds of change continue to blow through the Coyotes as the club makes a pair of draft day trades.
The Men in Black host Albuquerque at Kino North Stadium while the ladies have a home-and-home against Phoenix.
UA Athletics to induct four individuals and nine NCAA Championship swimming relay teams into Arizona Sports Hall of Fame.
The man is a big fan of Michael Jordan, so he decided on the tattoo after constantly hearing James being compared to Jordan.
The postgame shower took a little longer for Mark Leiter Jr. He had assorted condiments to scrub away after a celebratory dousing from Philadelphia Phillies teammates in celebration of his first major league win Friday night.
