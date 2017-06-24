Police looking for man who robbed a northwest side Fry's

Marana Police need your help finding a man they said robbed a northwest side Fry's Food and Drug store at gunpoint on Friday.
Pima Animal Care Center, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona and No Kill Pima County and several other veterinary clinics are participating in the free Microchip Marathon event.
A local war re-enactor needs help tracking down his stolen Civil War-era cannon.
This all-volunteer group helps the Pima County Sheriff's Department on searches, often times with 20-30 pounds of equipment on their backs in hundred degree temps.
For those who need to beat the heat this weekend there are 13 cooling stations throughout Tucson.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."
A 4-year-old died from her injuries after being run over by a houseboat according to Temple PD.
The tiger pokes around at the glass and then rubs its head where her stomach - and the baby - are.
The women wanted to keep their dog close so they asked that a veterinary hospital have him cremated.
