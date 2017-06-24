Police looking for man who robbed a northwest side Fry's

Marana Police need your help finding a man they said robbed a northwest side Fry's Food and Drug store at gunpoint on Friday.

At around 6:00 p.m. a man approached the Customer Service desk inside the Fry's on Ina Road and Thornydale, said Sgt. Warren, public information officer with the Marana Police Department.

The suspect handed a note to the cashier demanding money and then flashed a gun. The suspect received an 'undisclosed amount of money,' Warren said.

He was last seen heading eastbound on foot towards Ina Road.

Police describe the man as White or Hispanic, about 6 feet tall, with a thin build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt and black shorts.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

