Crew shares bird's-eye video, Frye Fire nearly 30% contained

A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
Crews fighting the Frye Fire near Mount Graham have made progress battling the flames, according to an update from the incident management team. The fire, which has burned more than 29,000 acres, was sparked by a lightning strike on June 7.
The state of emergency authorizes $200,000 of emergency funds and requests the State Emergency Council provide additional resources as needed to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
The Daisy Mountain Fire Department captured video on Thursday of a dangerous phenomenon known as a "fire whirl."
The brush fire that burned about 4 square miles in far north Phoenix and closed two freeways for hours on Thursday has been contained.
On Saturday night dozens of people gathered for the annual welcoming of the Monsoon. It’s the celebration of El Dia de San Juan held near downtown Tucson. “I would love the rain right now!” attendee, Ana Karina Rodriguez said.
Crews fighting the Frye Fire near Mount Graham have made progress battling the flames, according to an update from the incident management team. The fire, which has burned more than 29,000 acres, was sparked by a lightning strike on June 7.
In a unanimous decision this week, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled that young immigrants granted deferred deportation status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program started by former president Barack Obama are not eligible for in-state college tuition, and it's leaving some students worried about the future.
A local war re-enactor needs help tracking down his stolen Civil War-era cannon.
Marana Police need your help finding a man they said robbed a northwest side Fry's Food and Drug store at gunpoint on Friday.
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
A 4-year-old died from her injuries after being run over by a houseboat according to Temple PD.
Melania Trump is two weeks into life as a full-time Washingtonian and says she's enjoying White House life so much that she isn't really missing New York.
The Miss. Mississippi pageant will air tonight at 8:00 p.m. on WLBT. We will also live stream it on our website and app.