Crew shares bird's-eye video, Frye Fire nearly 30% contained

Fire crews said the flames have burned in a mosaic pattern around the Heliograph Communication Site (Source: Frye Fire).

Crews fighting the Frye Fire near Safford have made progress battling the flames, according to an update from the incident management team.

The fire, which has burned more than 29,000 acres, was sparked by a lightning strike on June 7.

The incident management team shared Saturday that the fire was approximately 29% contained.

More than 800 people are helping fight the flames, according to the incident management team.

Saturday the Frye Fire Facebook page shared a video showing an aerial view near the Heliograph Communication Site.

