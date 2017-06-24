Crew shares bird's-eye video, Frye Fire nearly 30% contained - Tucson News Now

Crew shares bird's-eye video, Frye Fire nearly 30% contained

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Fire crews said the flames have burned in a mosaic pattern around the Heliograph Communication Site (Source: Frye Fire). Fire crews said the flames have burned in a mosaic pattern around the Heliograph Communication Site (Source: Frye Fire).
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Crews fighting the Frye Fire near Safford have made progress battling the flames, according to an update from the incident management team.

The fire, which has burned more than 29,000 acres, was sparked by a lightning strike on June 7.

The incident management team shared Saturday that the fire was approximately 29% contained.

More than 800 people are helping fight the flames, according to the incident management team.

Saturday the Frye Fire Facebook page shared a video showing an aerial view near the Heliograph Communication Site.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Wildfire tragedyMore>>

  • Park, trail dedicated to 19 fallen Arizona firefighters

    Park, trail dedicated to 19 fallen Arizona firefighters

    Tuesday, November 29 2016 7:48 AM EST2016-11-29 12:48:02 GMT
    Tuesday, November 29 2016 6:51 PM EST2016-11-29 23:51:37 GMT
    (Source: KPHO/KTVK)(Source: KPHO/KTVK)

    A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday. 

    A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday. 

  • SLIDESHOW: Granite Mountain Hotshots

    Granite Mountain Hotshots

    Here are the stories of the 19 heroes who passed away while fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire. Pictures and biography sources are from the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Facebook page.

  • Some charities not handing over money meant for Hotshot families

    Some charities not handing over money meant for Hotshot families

    Tuesday, October 20 2015 12:51 AM EDT2015-10-20 04:51:14 GMT
    Tuesday, October 20 2015 2:01 PM EDT2015-10-20 18:01:41 GMT
    Two years have passed since 19 Hotshot firefighters lost their lives while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Donations began pouring in shortly after the tragedy from all over the world. However, it did attract some fraud and other charities willing to use the tragedy to raise funds for other needs.
    Two years have passed since 19 Hotshot firefighters lost their lives while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Donations began pouring in shortly after the tragedy from all over the world. However, it did attract some fraud and other charities willing to use the tragedy to raise funds for other needs.
    •   

  • Arizona WildfiresWildfiresMore>>

  • Crew shares bird's-eye video, Frye Fire nearly 30% contained

    Crew shares bird's-eye video, Frye Fire nearly 30% contained

    Saturday, June 24 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-06-25 03:00:26 GMT
    Fire crews said the flames have burned in a mosaic pattern around the Heliograph Communication Site (Source: Frye Fire).Fire crews said the flames have burned in a mosaic pattern around the Heliograph Communication Site (Source: Frye Fire).

    Crews fighting the Frye Fire near Mount Graham have made progress battling the flames, according to an update from the incident management team. The fire, which has burned more than 29,000 acres, was sparked by a lightning strike on June 7.

    Crews fighting the Frye Fire near Mount Graham have made progress battling the flames, according to an update from the incident management team. The fire, which has burned more than 29,000 acres, was sparked by a lightning strike on June 7.

  • breaking

    Ducey declares state of emergency because of wildfires

    Ducey declares state of emergency because of wildfires

    Friday, June 23 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-06-23 22:52:01 GMT
    Doug DuceyDoug Ducey

    The state of emergency authorizes $200,000 of emergency funds and requests the State Emergency Council provide additional resources as needed to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

    The state of emergency authorizes $200,000 of emergency funds and requests the State Emergency Council provide additional resources as needed to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

  • FRYE FIRE: 10 percent contained, acreage grows to 29,424

    FRYE FIRE: 10 percent contained, acreage grows to 29,424

    Friday, June 23 2017 2:30 PM EDT2017-06-23 18:30:51 GMT

    The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.

    The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.

    •   

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Crowds pray for rain at annual El Dia de San Juan fiesta

    Crowds pray for rain at annual El Dia de San Juan fiesta

    Saturday, June 24 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-06-25 03:46:16 GMT
    The community came together when they heard the annual tradition might be canceled (Source: Tucson News Now).The community came together when they heard the annual tradition might be canceled (Source: Tucson News Now).

    On Saturday night dozens of people gathered for the annual welcoming of the Monsoon. It’s the celebration of El Dia de San Juan held near downtown Tucson.

    On Saturday night dozens of people gathered for the annual welcoming of the Monsoon. It’s the celebration of El Dia de San Juan held near downtown Tucson. “I would love the rain right now!” attendee, Ana Karina Rodriguez said.

  • Crew shares bird's-eye video, Frye Fire nearly 30% contained

    Crew shares bird's-eye video, Frye Fire nearly 30% contained

    Saturday, June 24 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-06-25 03:00:26 GMT
    Fire crews said the flames have burned in a mosaic pattern around the Heliograph Communication Site (Source: Frye Fire).Fire crews said the flames have burned in a mosaic pattern around the Heliograph Communication Site (Source: Frye Fire).

    Crews fighting the Frye Fire near Mount Graham have made progress battling the flames, according to an update from the incident management team. The fire, which has burned more than 29,000 acres, was sparked by a lightning strike on June 7.

    Crews fighting the Frye Fire near Mount Graham have made progress battling the flames, according to an update from the incident management team. The fire, which has burned more than 29,000 acres, was sparked by a lightning strike on June 7.

  • DACA student on court overturning in-state tuition: "I will continue to take classes"

    DACA student on court overturning in-state tuition: "I will continue to take classes"

    Saturday, June 24 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-06-25 01:49:15 GMT

    In a unanimous decision this week, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled that young immigrants granted deferred deportation status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program started

    In a unanimous decision this week, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled that young immigrants granted deferred deportation status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program started by former president Barack Obama are not eligible for in-state college tuition, and it's leaving some students worried about the future.

    •   
Powered by Frankly