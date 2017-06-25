BREAKING: Police investigate homicide on Tucson's east side

Tucson Police said a man died, and a homicide investigation is underway on the east side. TPD Sergeant Kimberly Bay said it happened Saturday night in the 2300 block of South Saddleback Ave, near Golf Links, east of Pantano. TPD did not immediately release information on a suspect. Tucson News Now has a crew heading to the scene, and will post updates as they become available. MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices. Copyright ...
On Saturday night dozens of people gathered for the annual welcoming of the Monsoon. It’s the celebration of El Dia de San Juan held near downtown Tucson.
Crews fighting the Frye Fire near Mount Graham have made progress battling the flames, according to an update from the incident management team. The fire, which has burned more than 29,000 acres, was sparked by a lightning strike on June 7.
In a unanimous decision this week, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled that young immigrants granted deferred deportation status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program started
A local war re-enactor needs help tracking down his stolen Civil War-era cannon.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."
