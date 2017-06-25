BREAKING: Police investigate homicide on Tucson's east side - Tucson News Now

BREAKING: Police investigate homicide on Tucson's east side

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson Police said a man died, and a homicide investigation is underway on the east side.

TPD Sergeant Kimberly Bay said it happened Saturday night in the 2300 block of South Saddleback Ave, near Golf Links, east of Pantano.

TPD did not immediately release information on a suspect.

Tucson News Now has a crew heading to the scene, and will post updates as they become available.

