FC Tucson continues to shine on Sol

FC Tucson continued their dominance of the Albuquerque Sol Saturday night with a 3-1 victory at Kino North Stadium.

Tucson has now won eight (8-1-1) of the ten all-time meetings in the rivalry series which is now billed as the Southwest Showdown.

The two play for the Golden Rattler trophy, which has been held by FC Tucson since its inception.

Danny Musovski scored a pair of goals on beautiful assists from Afonso Pinheiro.

Pinheiro also fed leading scorer Moshe Perez for a tally in first half stoppage time. His seventh goal of the season.

Pinheiro last season scored a club-record ten goals.

Thomas Ramos scored the lone goal for Albuquerque (2-5-1).

FC Tucson (6-2-1, 19 points) has won the first two meetings with the Sol by a combined score of 7-2.

The two sides will play next Saturday night in New Mexico before returning to Tucson to finish out the season series with a match Monday night July 3.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.