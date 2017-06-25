FC Tucson continues to shine on Sol

FC Tucson beats Albuquerque eighth time in ten all-time meetings.
The Men in Black host Albuquerque at Kino North Stadium while the ladies have a home-and-home against Phoenix.
Danny Musovski scored on a penalty kick in the 64th minute to give FC Tucson a 1-0 win Friday night over San Diego Zest FC.
The Men in Black return to Kino Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. as they take on Southern California rivals San Diego Zest FC.
The FC Tucson Women get a win and a draw in their opening WPSL weekend at home.
UA's Georganne Moline and CDO's Jaide Stepter will both have a shot Sunday to make the United States team for the London World Championships.
Jake Lamb homered, Chris Herrmann drove in three runs and Daniel Descalso had three hits, leading Arizona to a victory Philadelphia.
The winds of change continue to blow through the Coyotes as the club makes a pair of draft day trades.
The Men in Black host Albuquerque at Kino North Stadium while the ladies have a home-and-home against Phoenix.
