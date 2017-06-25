Ray undefeated in last seven starts; Dbacks beat Phils 9-2

UA's Georganne Moline and CDO's Jaide Stepter will both have a shot Sunday to make the United States team for the London World Championships.
UA's Georganne Moline and CDO's Jaide Stepter will both have a shot Sunday to make the United States team for the London World Championships.
FC Tucson beats Albuquerque eighth time in ten all-time meetings.
FC Tucson beats Albuquerque eighth time in ten all-time meetings.
Jake Lamb homered, Chris Herrmann drove in three runs and Daniel Descalso had three hits, leading Arizona to a victory Philadelphia.
Jake Lamb homered, Chris Herrmann drove in three runs and Daniel Descalso had three hits, leading Arizona to a victory Philadelphia.
The winds of change continue to blow through the Coyotes as the club makes a pair of draft day trades.
The winds of change continue to blow through the Coyotes as the club makes a pair of draft day trades.
The Men in Black host Albuquerque at Kino North Stadium while the ladies have a home-and-home against Phoenix.
The Men in Black host Albuquerque at Kino North Stadium while the ladies have a home-and-home against Phoenix.