Moline and Stepter advance in 400 hurdles

Georganne Moline (UA ’13) ran her fastest time of the season (53.84) on Saturday to qualify for the final in the women’s 400-meter hurdles at the U.S.A. Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Moline finished 2nd in her heat to 2015 U.S. Champion Shamier Little. The 53.84 time is the third fastest in the world this season.

2012 Canyon del Oro High School grad Jaide Stepter finished fourth in the same heat to also nab a spot in the final.

Stepter (56.39) won six track and field state championships for the Dorados and three Pac-12 Championships in the 400m hurdles.

Sunday’s championship is at 1:46 p.m. Tucson time and will air on NBC nationally.

The top three finishers earn berths to World Championships in August in London.

