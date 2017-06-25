Overnight fire damages northwest side restaurant

Police have made an arrest of a homicide suspect after investigating the scene on the east side of Tucson, and have identified the man killed.
Northwest Fire District crews responded to an overnight fire on the northwest side of Tucson that caused major damage to a restaurant early Sunday morning.
Tucson Police said a man died, and a homicide investigation is underway on the east side. TPD Sergeant Kimberly Bay said it happened Saturday night in the 2300 block of South Saddleback Ave, near Golf Links, east of Pantano. TPD did not immediately release information on a suspect.
On Saturday night dozens of people gathered for the annual welcoming of the Monsoon. It’s the celebration of El Dia de San Juan held near downtown Tucson.
Crews fighting the Frye Fire near Mount Graham have made progress battling the flames, according to an update from the incident management team. The fire, which has burned more than 29,000 acres, was sparked by a lightning strike on June 7.
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.
