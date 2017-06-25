Overnight fire damages northwest side restaurant

Crews battled an overnight fire that caused major damage to a restaurant on the northwest side of Tucson early Sunday morning.

At around 1:00 a.m. crews responded to a fire at the Denny's on Oracle and River Road, according to the Northwest Fire District. NWFD arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building and began battling flames located in the interior of the restaurant. NWFD said the fire extended into the attic space of the restaurant, which ultimately compromised the integrity of the roof.

Footage from last nights fire. Fire is now out but this complex will be closed through the early morning. Oracle/River NE quad. pic.twitter.com/PhgvfyXwd2 — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) June 25, 2017

The restaurant was open at the time the fire started and patrons inside needed to be evacuated, NWFD said.

NWFD said in all 44 firefighters were at the scene battling this fire.

It took firefighters just under an hour to extinguish the main body of the fire. Investigators are still working on a cause for the fire.

There is no immediate dollar loss but damage is expected to be significant. There were no reported injuries.

