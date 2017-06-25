UPDATE: TPD arrests homicide suspect in overnight stabbing; identify victim

Police have made an arrest of a homicide suspect after investigating the scene on the east side of Tucson, and have identified the man killed.



Tucson Police Department officers arrested 38-year-old Michael Thomas Payne, a news release said. Detectives learned he was involved in a fight in the alley near 2300 S. Saddleback Avenue, when he allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times and ran away.



Officers said the fight happened late Saturday night, shortly before 8:30 p.m.



They have identified the victim as 63-year-old Gary Rachal. His next of kin has been notified, detectives said in a news release.



"Officers immediately began rendering first aid utilizing their Individual First Aid Kits and summoned paramedics," the news release stated. The Tucson Fire Department responded and tried to treat Rachal, but he succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.



Officers said Payne was living near the scene of the crime. After he ran from the homicide scene, he was found by officers and taken into custody a short distance away.



Payne was arrested for 2nd Degree Murder, officers said. He was transported and booked into the Pima County Jail.

According to the Arizona State Legislature website, 2nd degree murder charges are applied when a person commits the homicide without premeditation. The definition states that it's 2nd degree murder when, "the person intentionally causes the death of another person... or knowing that the [suspect's] conduct will cause death or serious physical injury," without premeditation.

Detectives are still working on this investigation and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You are able to make an anonymous report.

