Crews make multiple heat related rescues in Arizona on Saturday. 

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office responded to two girls who were showing signs of heat stroke on a trail at the Chiricahua National Monument around 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Rescue crews began rendering aid to the girls, one of which was 16 years old, according to CCSO. 

Medical helicopters from the Arizona Department of Public Safety transported the girls to the Northern Cochise Hospital in Willcox. They were treated for severe dehydration.

Also on Saturday, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office learned about four men who were lost and dehydrated north of Geronimo Trail Road near Douglas. 

Search and Rescue crews and USBP agents located the men, determined to be undocumented aliens, and transported them to Douglas to be treated. 

