Crews make multiple heat related rescues in Arizona on Saturday.
Northwest Fire District crews responded to an overnight fire on the northwest side of Tucson that caused major damage to a restaurant early Sunday morning.
Police have made an arrest of a homicide suspect after investigating the scene on the east side of Tucson, and have identified the man killed.
Tucson Police said a man died, and a homicide investigation is underway on the east side. TPD Sergeant Kimberly Bay said it happened Saturday night in the 2300 block of South Saddleback Ave, near Golf Links, east of Pantano. TPD did not immediately release information on a suspect.
On Saturday night dozens of people gathered for the annual welcoming of the Monsoon. It’s the celebration of El Dia de San Juan held near downtown Tucson.
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.
A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after she fell off of a ride at a Six Flags in New York.
