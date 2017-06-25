Family honored for blood donations after sister's disappearance

They were honored and recognized following a tragedy.



On Sunday, the American Red Cross marked the 45th blood drive In Memory of Kay F. Read.



Read's sister, Mary Seagle, and her brother-in-law, John Seagle, were presented certificates at the Red Cross Broadway Blood Donation Center. They lead regular blood drives at the facility.



Mary said donating blood to the Red Cross, "is something that was dear to Kay's heart," staff members told Tucson News Now. Sunday was the 45th time they have held a blood drive since Kay's abduction and disappearance in 2008.



American Red Cross staff members said that since they started, in February 2009, 165 gallons of blood have been collected in Read's memory to help patients in-need at local hospitals.



Read was reportedly a frequent blood donor, with more than nine gallons of donations prior to her murder.



For more information on donating blood, visit the Red Cross website.

