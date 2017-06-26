Moline's best does not get her a return to London

Georganne Moline ran the fastest 400-meter hurdles race that she’d ever run on Sunday.
She is not going to London for the World Championships.
2016 Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad (52.64) along with Shamier Little (52.75) and Kori Carter (52.95) became the first trio ever to run the race posting times below 53 seconds.
They claimed the three spots on the U.S. National Team for the bi-annual event in August to be held in London.
It was also the first time in the history of the event that six runners posted times under 54 seconds.
Moline (UA ’13) finished fifth with a time of 53.14. Her previous personal best was 53.72 at the 2013 NCAA Championships.
Canyon del Oro High School grad Jaide Stepter (’12) finished seventh overall (55.06).
