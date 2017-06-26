UA's Patterson makes 1st national team

Liz Patterson is on the U.S. National Track team headed to London.

The 2010 UA Wildcat finished second in the high jump at the U.S.A. Track and Field Championship this weekend in Sacramento, California.

Patterson jumped 6’3 ¼ feet (1.91m). The mark is under the (1.94m) qualifying standard for the event but she had previously met that mark at the Mt. SAC Relays Invitational in April.

This will be Patterson’s first national team appearance. She will compete for the United States in the World Championships in early August.

She took 6th last summer at the U.S. Olympic Trials for the Rio Games.

The Santa Cruz, California-native finished second (1.88m) at U.S. Nationals in 2015 but failed to meet the qualify standard (1.94m) for the World Championships.

Patterson was a two-time Pac-12 Champion (2008 and 2010) at Arizona in the high jump.

