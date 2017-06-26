TMC healthcare forum aims to answer questions about proposed legislation

Tucson Medical Center is providing a health meeting to help people understand current health care legislation.

Healthcare professionals from across the state will be there to take part in the discussion.

The free forum is open to the public, and will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 26, at the DoubleTree Grand Ballroom, 445 S. Alvernon Way in Tucson.

This event is a direct result of dozens of questions from patients about how proposed legislation could affect their quality of care as well as the local hospitals.

A big concern is cuts to Medicaid.

“Medicaid is the safety net that takes care of our children, it takes care of our seniors when they need long term care; it takes care of many adults,” said Julia Strage, Vice President of community benefits at TMC.

“Medicaid has helped stabilize the healthcare system in Arizona, and we believe it has helped benefit not only our patients but our state’s economy.”

TMC is asking people to RSVP and reserve a free seat.

