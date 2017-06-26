TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Northwest Fire District crews responded to an overnight fire on the northwest side of Tucson that caused major damage to a restaurant early Sunday morning.
Flames ripped through the Heuser’s home on Saturday evening and now the family is speaking out to warn others about the dangers of how it may have started.
Flames ripped through the Heuser's home on Saturday evening and now the family is speaking out to warn others about the dangers of how it may have started. The fire broke out just before 430 on Saturday on 28th Street near Wilmot in Tucson.
They were honored and recognized following a tragedy.
Crews make multiple heat related rescues in Arizona on Saturday.
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the problem with the slide.
A couple from Roanoke, Virginia say photos that were found on a flash drive purchased at a Charlotte thrift shop belong to them.
Two men were beaten and robbed Saturday night by a group of males, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Many of the 359 passengers on board the flight say they were afraid the plane would crash.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.
