TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Investigators have not released a cause of the fire, but they believe rags with Linseed oil were a factor.

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. TPD ARRESTS HOMICIDE SUSPECT IN OVERNIGHT STABBING, IDENTIFY VICTIM

Tucson Police Department officers arrested 38-year-old Michael Thomas Payne, a news release said. Detectives learned he was involved in a fight in the alley near 2300 South Saddleback Avenue, when he allegedly stabbed someone multiple times and ran away.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2sduOzv]

38yo Michael Thomas Payne arrested for 2nd Deg Murder ref Homicide in the 2300 Block of S. Saddleback Ave. https://t.co/aSYeXSzEMv pic.twitter.com/JXOmRKEMKy — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 25, 2017

Police identified the victim as 63-year-old Gary Rachal.

Payne was arrested for Second Degree Murder, officers said. He was transported and booked into the Pima County Jail.



2. OVERNIGHT FIRE DAMAGES NORTHWEST SIDE RESTAURANT

At around 1:00 a.m. Sunday crews responded to a fire at the Denny's diner at Oracle and River Road, according to the Northwest Fire District.

The restaurant was open at the time the fire started and patrons inside needed to be evacuated, NWFD said.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2t5TLRq]

Footage from last nights fire. Fire is now out but this complex will be closed through the early morning. Oracle/River NE quad. pic.twitter.com/PhgvfyXwd2 — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) June 25, 2017

Denny's District Manager Julie Malone-Green said 35 Denny's employees were displaced by the fire.

But Malone-Green said those employees won't be in limbo for long. She said they are already being "farmed out" to the six other Denny's diners that she manages around Tucson. She said there will be no need to re-train them.

Northwest Fire District Captain Brian Keeley said the fire likely started in the kitchen. He said he has no reason to believe that the fire was intentional, but investigators are still looking into the cause.



3. HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE, FAMILY WARNS ABOUT POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS OIL

Flames ripped through the Heuser’s home on 28th Street near Wilmot just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Now the family is speaking out to warn others about the dangers of how it may have started.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2ta19vb]

Flames ripped through the Heuser's home - now they're warning others about the chemicals in the shed that may have started it. Story @ 9/10 pic.twitter.com/cuuBYg0HMy — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) June 26, 2017

Nate Heuser had a can of Linseed oil and rags inside the shed. Linseed is used as finish on wood furniture. With the scorching heat, firefighters say the chemicals may have combusted causing an explosion that then caught the house on fire. All of this happened as the Heuser’s 16-year-old son was sleeping inside.

The Red Cross has stepped in to help the family stay in a hotel for now as their home is a total loss.



HAPPENING TODAY

The federal trial of Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio starts today.

The 85-year-old is accused of disobeying a judge's order in 2011 to stop traffic patrols targeting immigrants.

Arpaio admits to going against the judge's order... but says it was not intentional.

If convicted he could spend up to six months in jail.

WEATHER

Today will be mainly sunny to partly cloudy.

Scattered afternoon and evening storms expected mainly south and east of Tucson.

Damaging gusts and blowing dust possible. Afternoon highs near 107°.



For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.