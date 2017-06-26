Craycroft Rd. at Speedway Blvd. closed due to crash

Tucson police said the intersection of Craycroft Road and Speedway Boulevard will be closed for approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday because of a crash.

#CRASH: We're busy this Monday! A 3rd crash on your roads. Avoid Craycroft/Speedway. Alts are Broadway/Swan. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/1caqblRYkm — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) June 26, 2017

Drivers should use Broadway Blvd. and Swan Rd. as alternates.

No word on injuries.

