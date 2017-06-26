Craycroft Rd. at Speedway Blvd. closed due to crash - Tucson News Now

TRAFFIC

Craycroft Rd. at Speedway Blvd. closed due to crash

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police said the intersection of Craycroft Road and Speedway Boulevard will be closed for approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday because of a crash.

Drivers should use Broadway Blvd. and Swan Rd. as alternates.

No word on injuries.

