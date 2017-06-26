SADDLE FIRE: 4,900 acres, 20 percent contained - Tucson News Now

SADDLE FIRE: 4,900 acres, 20 percent contained

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: InciWeb) (Source: InciWeb)
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Saddle Fire burning in Cochise County was estimated at 4,900 acres on Sunday night, June 25. Containment was estimated at 20 percent.

The fire began Saturday, June 24, near Packsaddle Mountain in the Douglas District of the Coronado National Forest, and on Arizona State land.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered and about 200 people are involved in the effort.

CLOSURES/EVACUATIONS

No closures or evacuation notices have been ordered.

INFORMATION

InciWeb

