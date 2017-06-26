SADDLE FIRE: 4,900 acres, 20 percent contained

A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
The Saddle Fire began Saturday, June 24, near Packsaddle Mountain in the Douglas District of the Coronado National Forest.
The Saddle Fire began Saturday, June 24, near Packsaddle Mountain in the Douglas District of the Coronado National Forest.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
Crews fighting the Frye Fire near Mount Graham have made progress battling the flames, according to an update from the incident management team. The fire, which has burned more than 29,000 acres, was sparked by a lightning strike on June 7.
Crews fighting the Frye Fire near Mount Graham have made progress battling the flames, according to an update from the incident management team. The fire, which has burned more than 29,000 acres, was sparked by a lightning strike on June 7.
The state of emergency authorizes $200,000 of emergency funds and requests the State Emergency Council provide additional resources as needed to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
The state of emergency authorizes $200,000 of emergency funds and requests the State Emergency Council provide additional resources as needed to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
The Daisy Mountain Fire Department captured video on Thursday of a dangerous phenomenon known as a "fire whirl."
The Daisy Mountain Fire Department captured video on Thursday of a dangerous phenomenon known as a "fire whirl."
Northwest Fire District crews responded to an overnight fire on the northwest side of Tucson that caused major damage to a restaurant early Sunday morning.
Northwest Fire District crews responded to an overnight fire on the northwest side of Tucson that caused major damage to a restaurant early Sunday morning.
The Saddle Fire began Saturday, June 24, near Packsaddle Mountain in the Douglas District of the Coronado National Forest.
The Saddle Fire began Saturday, June 24, near Packsaddle Mountain in the Douglas District of the Coronado National Forest.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
Crews fighting the Frye Fire near Mount Graham have made progress battling the flames, according to an update from the incident management team. The fire, which has burned more than 29,000 acres, was sparked by a lightning strike on June 7.
Crews fighting the Frye Fire near Mount Graham have made progress battling the flames, according to an update from the incident management team. The fire, which has burned more than 29,000 acres, was sparked by a lightning strike on June 7.
In a unanimous decision this week, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled that young immigrants granted deferred deportation status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program started
In a unanimous decision this week, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled that young immigrants granted deferred deportation status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program started by former president Barack Obama are not eligible for in-state college tuition, and it's leaving some students worried about the future.
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.
The SNES Classic debuts on Sep. 29 and will cost only $80 - a low price for those looking to relive their childhood memories.
The SNES Classic debuts on Sep. 29 and will cost only $80 - a low price for those looking to relive their childhood memories.
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.
The family of Philando Castile has reached a $3 million settlement over his shooting death by a police officer during a traffic stop.
The family of Philando Castile has reached a $3 million settlement over his shooting death by a police officer during a traffic stop.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the problem with the slide.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the problem with the slide.
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.
Trump's travel bans have been blocked by the courts, at least in part, based on his campaign pledge to block all Muslims from entering the country.
Trump's travel bans have been blocked by the courts, at least in part, based on his campaign pledge to block all Muslims from entering the country.