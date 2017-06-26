Nogales police ask for help identifying purse snatching suspect

Nogales police say the suspect allegedly took a purse from a shopping cart in Walmart on Sunday, June 25. She was last seen boarding a bus, possibly traveling to downtown Nogales.
Nogales police say the suspect allegedly took a purse from a shopping cart in Walmart on Sunday, June 25. She was last seen boarding a bus, possibly traveling to downtown Nogales.
A local war re-enactor needs help tracking down his stolen Civil War-era cannon.
A local war re-enactor needs help tracking down his stolen Civil War-era cannon.
A suspected serial speeder is in custody after the Arizona Department of Public Safety conducted a special operation to apprehend the motorcyclist.
A suspected serial speeder is in custody after the Arizona Department of Public Safety conducted a special operation to apprehend the motorcyclist.
According to a STPD release, officers pulled over a Dodge truck with Sonora Mexico license plates for a traffic violation. The driver was issued a citation for the violations and released.
According to a STPD release, officers pulled over a Dodge truck with Sonora Mexico license plates for a traffic violation. The driver was issued a citation for the violations and released.
With Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier calling for a state investigation into the misuse of RICO funds at his department, those close to the case are agreeing that more needs to be done.
With Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier calling for a state investigation into the misuse of RICO funds at his department, those close to the case are agreeing that more needs to be done.
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.
The SNES Classic debuts on Sep. 29 and will cost only $80 - a low price for those looking to relive their childhood memories.
The SNES Classic debuts on Sep. 29 and will cost only $80 - a low price for those looking to relive their childhood memories.
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.
The family of Philando Castile has reached a $3 million settlement over his shooting death by a police officer during a traffic stop.
The family of Philando Castile has reached a $3 million settlement over his shooting death by a police officer during a traffic stop.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the problem with the slide.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the problem with the slide.