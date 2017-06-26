Nogales police ask for help identifying purse snatching suspect

Police say the suspect appears to be in her late 50s to early 60s, about 5-foot-2 and about 200 pounds. (Source: Nogales Police Department)

Nogales police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a purse snatching case.

According to police, the suspect appears to be in her late 50s to early 60s, about 5-foot-2 and about 200 pounds. She wears glasses and was wearing a pink shirt, blue pants and a white visor.

Police say the suspect allegedly took a purse from a shopping cart in Walmart on Sunday, June 25, while the purse's owner was looking away. The suspect went to another part of the store and looked through the purse, allegedly taking cash, jewelry and a cell phone. After abandoning the purse in the store, the suspect was seen boarding a bus, possibly traveling to downtown Nogales.

If you have any information about this case, call Nogales police or private message police on the NPD Facebook page.

