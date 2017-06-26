Spinach salad from Claire's Cafe - Tucson News Now

Spinach salad from Claire's Cafe

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Chef Orion Beverly from Claire's Cafe joined us for our What's For Lunch Monday!
 
We made their spinach salad.
 
Ingredients:

  • Swiss Cheese
  • Spinach
  • Sliced Tomatoes
  • Sliced, Hard Boiled Egg
  • Bacon Bits
  • Mushrooms
  • Spicy Dressing (optional)

Claire's Cafe is located 16140 North Oracle Road. They are open every day from 7 a.m.to 3 p.m.

