Spinach salad from Claire's Cafe

Chef Orion Beverly from Claire's Cafe joined us for our What's For Lunch Monday!



We made their spinach salad.



Ingredients:

Swiss Cheese

Spinach

Sliced Tomatoes

Sliced, Hard Boiled Egg

Bacon Bits

Mushrooms

Spicy Dressing (optional)

Claire's Cafe is located 16140 North Oracle Road. They are open every day from 7 a.m.to 3 p.m.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.