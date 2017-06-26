Shooting on south side leaves one man injured, suspect still outstanding

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting on the south side in the 200 block of West Valencia Road, according to TPD spokeswoman Sgt. Kim Bay.
Nogales police say the suspect allegedly took a purse from a shopping cart in Walmart on Sunday, June 25. She was last seen boarding a bus, possibly traveling to downtown Nogales.
A local war re-enactor needs help tracking down his stolen Civil War-era cannon.
A suspected serial speeder is in custody after the Arizona Department of Public Safety conducted a special operation to apprehend the motorcyclist.
According to a STPD release, officers pulled over a Dodge truck with Sonora Mexico license plates for a traffic violation. The driver was issued a citation for the violations and released.
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.
The SNES Classic debuts on Sep. 29 and will cost only $80 - a low price for those looking to relive their childhood memories.
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.
