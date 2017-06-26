Shooting on south side leaves one man injured, suspect still outstanding

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting on the south side in the 200 block of West Valencia Road, according to TPD spokeswoman Sgt. Kim Bay.

The shooting on Monday afternoon, June 26, left one man with life-threatening injures. The suspect is outstanding.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

