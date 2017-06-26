Several injured in I-19 crash near Nogales

A crash on south bound Interstate 19 has left several injured and the road closed for the next few hours, according to a tweet from the Nogales Police Department.

According to Sgt. Robert Fierros, spokesman for the Nogales Police Department several people are critically injured and are being flown out of the area by helicopter.

One helo headed out. Another on standby...about 2-3 hour closure expected as per @Arizona_DPS for accident investigation.Use exit 8 or 12 SB pic.twitter.com/jq0lvSavZz — Sgt. Robert Fierros (@NogalesPD_PIO) June 26, 2017

One helicopter has taken victims away and a second is on standby. The area could be closed for two to three hours, according to NPD.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area by using exit 8, or B-19 to State Route 189 to avoid the crash.

