Several injured in I-19 crash near Nogales

According to Sgt. Robert Fierros, spokesman for the Nogales Police Department several people are critically injured and are being flown out of the area by helicopter.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting on the south side in the 200 block of West Valencia Road, according to TPD spokeswoman Sgt. Kim Bay.
Tucson Medical Center is providing a health meeting to help people understand current health care legislation.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
Last year 11 organizations racked up tens of thousands of dollars in vet bills. Now they need your help to make sure every animal finds a forever family.
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.
The SNES Classic debuts on Sep. 29 and will cost only $80 - a low price for those looking to relive their childhood memories.
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.
